BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Clean Sustainable Energy Private Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230314-68
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption on Debentures of Clean Sustainable Energy Private Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Clean Sustainable Energy Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Clean Sustainable Energy Private Limited<_o3a_p>
CSEL-6.75-28-02-25-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE00JT07017 <_o3a_p>
(973827)<_o3a_p>
|
16/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 9,60,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
16/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-740/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 14, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:25:03 UTC.