BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230208-30
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
08 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
DLF Cyber City Developers Limited<_o3a_p>
DLFCCDL-7.30%-27-1-31-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE186K07023 <_o3a_p>
(960433)<_o3a_p>
|
12/02/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption & payment of interest on debentures <_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 8,81,705.01 per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
10/02/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-717/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
February 08, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 15:01:35 UTC.