Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-02-08 am EST
486.70 INR   -1.40%
10:02aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
PU
07:20aBse : Earthstahl & Alloys Limited becomes the 416th company to get listed on BSE SME
PU
05:44aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited

02/08/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230208-30 Notice Date 08 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DLF Cyber City Developers Limited<_o3a_p>

DLFCCDL-7.30%-27-1-31-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE186K07023 <_o3a_p>

(960433)<_o3a_p>

12/02/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & payment of interest on debentures <_o3a_p>

Rs. 8,81,705.01 per debenture<_o3a_p>

10/02/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-717/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 08, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 15:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:02aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
PU
07:20aBse : Earthstahl & Alloys Limited becomes the 416th company to get listed on BSE SME
PU
05:44aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
01:14aBse : Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 24th February,..
PU
01:04aBse : Change in strike price interval and minimum number of strikes of USDINR Options cont..
PU
12:44aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Sha : 530077)
PU
02/07Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of RAJ OIL MILLS LIMITED
PU
02/07Bse : Final Order in the matter of M/s GVM Research
PU
02/07Bse : Open Position Limits in CottonJ34 contracts
PU
02/07Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Avanse Financial Services Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 66 864 M 807 M 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 486,70 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.41%807
CME GROUP INC.3.92%63 960
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.05%15 538
ASX LIMITED3.75%9 454
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.14%7 846
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.39%5 188