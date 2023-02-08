BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited

Notice No. 20230208-30 Notice Date 08 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> DLF Cyber City Developers Limited<_o3a_p> DLFCCDL-7.30%-27-1-31-PVT<_o3a_p> INE186K07023 <_o3a_p> (960433)<_o3a_p> 12/02/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption & payment of interest on debentures <_o3a_p> Rs. 8,81,705.01 per debenture<_o3a_p> 10/02/2023<_o3a_p> DR-717/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 08, 2023<_o3a_p>