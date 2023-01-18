Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:51 2023-01-18 am EST
526.85 INR   -0.76%
08:20aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited
PU
08:20aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
PU
07:30aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of IFCI Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited

01/18/2023 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230118-28 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Embassy Property Developments Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Embassy Property Developments Private Limited<_o3a_p>

EPDPL-GSEC-30-7-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE003L07184 <_o3a_p>

(973361)<_o3a_p>

25/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption <_o3a_p>

Rs.9,40,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

24/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-206/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)

January 18, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 13:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:20aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited
PU
08:20aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
PU
07:30aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of IFCI Ltd
PU
07:00aBse : Order in the matter of Secure Investor Investment Advisory- Manish Lalwani
PU
06:30aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Pahal Financial Services Private Limited
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited
PU
06:10aBse : Listing of New Securities of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
PU
05:40aBse : Rights Entitlements of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.
PU
03:20aBse : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Rajasthan Financial Corporation
PU
03:20aBse : Demat Auction - 200/700
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 71 917 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 530,90 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.57%881
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 309
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.37%15 041
ASX LIMITED1.76%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.63%7 749
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-2.98%5 612