BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited

Notice No. 20230118-28 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Embassy Property Developments Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Embassy Property Developments Private Limited<_o3a_p> EPDPL-GSEC-30-7-26-PVT<_o3a_p> INE003L07184 <_o3a_p> (973361)<_o3a_p> 25/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption <_o3a_p> Rs.9,40,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 24/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-206/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)

January 18, 2023