    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23:18 2023-03-29 am EDT
415.85 INR   +1.97%
Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private Limited
PU
12:23pBse : Final Order in the matter of Premium Research Financial Services and Premium Capital Services.
PU
12:23pBse : Order in the matter of M/s Investment India Financial Services
PU
BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private Limited

03/29/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230329-79 Notice Date 29 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Magnite Developers Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Magnite Developers Private Limited<_o3a_p>

MDPL-10%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE0M1Q07015 <_o3a_p>

(974290)<_o3a_p>

05/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures<_o3a_p>

Rs. 9,45,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

05/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-003/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:22:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 56 332 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
