    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:05:46 2023-03-14 am EDT
444.70 INR   +1.15%
BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited

03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230314-60 Notice Date 14 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited<_o3a_p>

MSPGPL-6.49%-1-7-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE999X07014 <_o3a_p>

(973287)<_o3a_p>

16/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 9,06,751/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

16/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-740/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 14, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
