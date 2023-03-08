BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of NTPC Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230308-14
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
08 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption on Debentures of NTPC Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NTPC Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of the Non-Convertible Bonus Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Bonus Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
NTPC Limited<_o3a_p>
NTPC-8.49%-25-03-2025-NCD<_o3a_p>
INE733E07JP6 <_o3a_p>
(935383)<_o3a_p>
|
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Bonus Debentures and Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 10/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>
|
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 08, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:08 UTC.