BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of NTPC Limited

Notice No. 20230308-14 Notice Date 08 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of NTPC Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NTPC Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of the Non-Convertible Bonus Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Bonus Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NTPC Limited<_o3a_p> NTPC-8.49%-25-03-2025-NCD<_o3a_p> INE733E07JP6 <_o3a_p> (935383)<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Bonus Debentures and Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 10/- per Debenture<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 08, 2023<_o3a_p>