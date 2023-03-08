Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:52:59 2023-03-08 am EST
469.50 INR   -2.37%
02:37aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Svatantra Microfin Private Limited
PU
03/07Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of Amanaya Ventures Limited
PU
03/06Amalgamation Of Jindal Stainless (hisar) Limited (scrip Code : 539597).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Svatantra Microfin Private Limited

03/08/2023 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230308-6 Notice Date 08 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Svatantra Microfin Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Svatantra Microfin Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Svatantra Microfin Private Limited<_o3a_p>

SMPL-10.95%-29-9-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE00MX07112 <_o3a_p>

(973518)<_o3a_p>

11/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures <_o3a_p>

Rs. 5,45,455/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

10/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-736/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 08, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:37aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Svatantra Microfin Private Limited
PU
03/07Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of Amanaya Ventures Limited
PU
03/06Amalgamation Of Jindal Stainless (hi : 539597).
PU
03/06Bse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED
PU
03/06Bse : Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axi..
PU
03/06Bse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
03/06Bse : Admission of Member in Currency Derivatives Segment_Heetarth Commodities Marketing L..
PU
03/06Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of S. V. J. ENTERPRISES LIMITED
PU
03/03Bse : Joint Press Release on list of designated Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs)
PU
03/03Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Shreshta Infra Projects Private Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 65 144 M 794 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
EV / Sales 2024 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 480,90 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.75%794
CME GROUP INC.9.95%66 512
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.55%15 077
ASX LIMITED-0.81%8 788
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.64%7 800
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 604