BSE : Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220930-1
Notice Date
30 Sep 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Commodity Derivatives
Subject
Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India
Attachments
Annexure.pdf ;
Content
SEBI has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-RAC-1/P/CIR/2022/131 dated September 29, 2022 regarding "Participation of SEBI registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India".<_o3a_p>
The said SEBI circular is attached as Annexure.<_o3a_p>
A separate circular will be issued containing detailed modalities on the same.<_o3a_p>
Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
Sachin Lad Krunal Bhingardive<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>
Surveillance Surveillance <_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
