BSE : Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India

Notice No. 20220930-1 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India

SEBI has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-RAC-1/P/CIR/2022/131 dated September 29, 2022 regarding "Participation of SEBI registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India".<_o3a_p>

The said SEBI circular is attached as Annexure.<_o3a_p>

A separate circular will be issued containing detailed modalities on the same.<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

Sachin Lad Krunal Bhingardive<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Surveillance Surveillance <_o3a_p>

