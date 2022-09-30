Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:03 2022-09-30 am EDT
606.35 INR   +0.91%
01:14aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of CONTAINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
PU
12:14aBse : Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India
PU
09/29Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.,
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India

09/30/2022 | 12:14am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220930-1 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Participation of SEBI registered FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India
Attachments Annexure.pdf ;
Content

SEBI has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-RAC-1/P/CIR/2022/131 dated September 29, 2022 regarding "Participation of SEBI registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives in India".<_o3a_p>

The said SEBI circular is attached as Annexure.<_o3a_p>

A separate circular will be issued containing detailed modalities on the same.<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sachin Lad Krunal Bhingardive<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Surveillance Surveillance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
