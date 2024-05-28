|Notice No.
|20240528-25
|Notice Date
|28 May 2024
|Category
|Compliance
|Segment
|General
|Subject
|Penalty structure for non-compliance with oversight of Authorised Persons by the trading members.
|Content
The Exchange has formulated a penalty structure for non-compliance with oversight of Authorised Persons by the trading members. The same is described below, which shall be applicable with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>
Sr.<_o3a_p>
No.<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
Penalty/disciplinary action<_o3a_p>
Penalty/Disciplinary Action in case of Repeat Violation<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Member not having appropriate systems in place to monitor, review trading terminals mapped to its branches/AP<_o3a_p>
Rs. 1,000/- per terminal + Direction to place appropriate systems to monitor, review trading terminals mapped to its branches/AP<_o3a_p>
2nd time - 50% escalation
2<_o3a_p>
Delay in reporting of AP inspection to the Exchange<_o3a_p>
Penalty of Rs. 10,000/- per day after the due date. <_o3a_p>
Repeat violations: Escalation of 50%.
Subsequent violations will be placed before the relevant authority for disciplinary actions. <_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
Incorrect submission of information to the Exchange regarding AP inspections<_o3a_p>
Penalty of Rs. 25,000/- per day after the due date.<_o3a_p>
Additional disciplinary action shall be taken in case of submission of materially incorrect information<_o3a_p>
4<_o3a_p>
Not conducting of AP Inspections in accordance with the prescribed framework<_o3a_p>
Penalty of Rs. 2 lakh for each year.
5<_o3a_p>
Non reporting/partial reporting of UCC details mapped to the APs<_o3a_p>
Penalty of Rs. 2 lakh. <_o3a_p>
Note : It may be noted that in all the above cases, the relevant authority on a case-to-case basis and based on the gravity of non-compliance may decide on additional disciplinary actions.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are advised to take note of the above.<_o3a_p>
In case of any clarifications, members may contact us on details given as under:<_o3a_p>
Contact Nos.<_o3a_p>
022-2272 8435/5785<_o3a_p>
Email ID<_o3a_p>
bse.inspection@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Hiteshkumar Desai Richa Ghosh <_o3a_p>
General Manager Asst. Gen. Manager <_o3a_p>
Inspection Inspection<_o3a_p>
