Notice No. 20240528-25 Notice Date 28 May 2024 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Penalty structure for non-compliance with oversight of Authorised Persons by the trading members. Content

The Exchange has formulated a penalty structure for non-compliance with oversight of Authorised Persons by the trading members. The same is described below, which shall be applicable with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

Sr.<_o3a_p> No.<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> Penalty/disciplinary action<_o3a_p> Penalty/Disciplinary Action in case of Repeat Violation <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Member not having appropriate systems in place to monitor, review trading terminals mapped to its branches/AP<_o3a_p> Rs. 1,000/- per terminal + Direction to place appropriate systems to monitor, review trading terminals mapped to its branches/AP<_o3a_p> 2nd time - 50% escalation

3rd time - 100% escalation<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Delay in reporting of AP inspection to the Exchange<_o3a_p> Penalty of Rs. 10,000/- per day after the due date. <_o3a_p> Repeat violations: Escalation of 50%.



<_o3a_p> Subsequent violations will be placed before the relevant authority for disciplinary actions. <_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Incorrect submission of information to the Exchange regarding AP inspections<_o3a_p> Penalty of Rs. 25,000/- per day after the due date.<_o3a_p> Additional disciplinary action shall be taken in case of submission of materially incorrect information<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Not conducting of AP Inspections in accordance with the prescribed framework<_o3a_p> Penalty of Rs. 2 lakh for each year.



<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Non reporting/partial reporting of UCC details mapped to the APs<_o3a_p> Penalty of Rs. 2 lakh. <_o3a_p> Note : It may be noted that in all the above cases, the relevant authority on a case-to-case basis and based on the gravity of non-compliance may decide on additional disciplinary actions.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised to take note of the above.<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, members may contact us on details given as under:<_o3a_p>

Contact Nos.<_o3a_p> 022-2272 8435/5785<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> bse.inspection@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Richa Ghosh <_o3a_p>

General Manager Asst. Gen. Manager <_o3a_p>

Inspection Inspection<_o3a_p>