BSE : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges

NOTICES
Members are requested to kindly refer the attached Annexure for the detailed procedure for deposit & delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and details of Warehouse, Assayer & Other Charges.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
All Members and their respective constituents are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For any clarifications, Members may contact their respective Relationship Managers or on any of the following contact numbers:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No<_o3a_p>
|
File related Queries<_o3a_p>
|
Coordinates<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
Commodity Delivery Settlement<_o3a_p>
|
022 22725807/5109<_o3a_p>
022 22728616/8264<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hitesh Shah Rajeev Ranjan <_o3a_p>Deputy General Manager Deputy General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:10:11 UTC.