BSE : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges

Notice No. 20220927-26 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges Attachments Annexure _Procedure for Deposit Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage.pdf ; Content

Members are requested to kindly refer the attached Annexure for the detailed procedure for deposit & delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and details of Warehouse, Assayer & Other Charges.<_o3a_p>

All Members and their respective constituents are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For any clarifications, Members may contact their respective Relationship Managers or on any of the following contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> File related Queries<_o3a_p> Coordinates<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Commodity Delivery Settlement<_o3a_p> 022 22725807/5109<_o3a_p> 022 22728616/8264<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited <_o3a_p>

