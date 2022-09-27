Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29 2022-09-27 am EDT
609.85 INR   +0.50%
08:11aBse : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges
PU
07:41aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd
PU
07:41aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Matrix Water Management Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges

09/27/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220927-26 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Details of Cold Storage, Assayer & Other Charges
Attachments Annexure _Procedure for Deposit Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage.pdf ;
Content

Members are requested to kindly refer the attached Annexure for the detailed procedure for deposit & delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and details of Warehouse, Assayer & Other Charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Members and their respective constituents are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any clarifications, Members may contact their respective Relationship Managers or on any of the following contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p>

File related Queries<_o3a_p>

Coordinates<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Commodity Delivery Settlement<_o3a_p>

022 22725807/5109<_o3a_p>

022 22728616/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Rajeev Ranjan <_o3a_p>Deputy General Manager Deputy General Manager

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:11aBse : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Detai..
PU
07:41aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd
PU
07:41aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Matrix Water Management Private Limited
PU
07:31aBse : Part Redemption of Bonds of Kerala Financial Corporation
PU
07:11aBse : Listing of Units Of Nippon India Fixed Horizon Fund XLIV - Series 1 a scheme under N..
PU
06:41aBse : Extension of NFO of HDFC MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:31aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
06:31aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of INCRED PRIME FINANCE LIMITED
PU
06:31aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of U.P.Power Corporation Limited
PU
06:21aBse : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of U.P.Power Corporation Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 82 199 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 606,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-5.11%1 008
CME GROUP INC.-20.74%64 691
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.02%12 073
ASX LIMITED-22.94%9 011
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.50%7 142
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-43.31%3 505