  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:33 2022-11-18 am EST
567.15 INR   -0.91%
03:49aBse : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.
PU
11/19Bse : Settlements for Sunday November – 20/11/2022
PU
11/19Bse : Malware Advisory for Stockbrokers | Trading members | Clearing Members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.

11/20/2022 | 03:49am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221120-2 Notice Date 20 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.
Content

As per the communication received from CDSL, they have made their systems available for operations now.

Accordingly, demat redemption orders of Friday, November 18, 2022 shall be processed and send to RTAs for which demat units have been received in ICCL demat pool account by 3:00 pm today.



Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace



Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 76 828 M 942 M 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 567,15 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.31%942
CME GROUP INC.-24.49%62 053
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.83%11 909
ASX LIMITED-21.64%9 423
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.88%7 416
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY36.72%5 492