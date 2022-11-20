BSE : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221120-2
Notice Date
20 Nov 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.
Content
As per the communication received from CDSL, they have made their systems available for operations now.
Accordingly, demat redemption orders of Friday, November 18, 2022 shall be processed and send to RTAs for which demat units have been received in ICCL demat pool account by 3:00 pm today.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 08:48:07 UTC.