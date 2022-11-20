BSE : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.

Notice No. 20221120-2 Notice Date 20 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository. Content

NOTICES

As per the communication received from CDSL, they have made their systems available for operations now.

Accordingly, demat redemption orders of Friday, November 18, 2022 shall be processed and send to RTAs for which demat units have been received in ICCL demat pool account by 3:00 pm today.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds