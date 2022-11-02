BSE : Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors

Notice No. 20221102-38 Notice Date 02 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors Attachments SE Intimation Letter - Anchor Allocation.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited, 87,37,194 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 300/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 02, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

November 02, 2022<_o3a_p>