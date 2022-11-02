Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-02 am EDT
593.90 INR   -0.22%
01:15pBse : Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
12:55pBse : Migration of Equity Shares of Goyal Aluminiums Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform and to NSE Main board Platform
PU
12:25pBse : Public Issue of Global Health Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors

11/02/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221102-38 Notice Date 02 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
Attachments SE Intimation Letter - Anchor Allocation.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited, 87,37,194 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 300/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 02, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

November 02, 2022<_o3a_p>

Encl:a/a<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:15pBse : Public Issue of Bikaji Foods International Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
12:55pBse : Migration of Equity Shares of Goyal Aluminiums Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE ..
PU
12:25pBse : Public Issue of Global Health Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
08:55aBse : Launch of NFO of UTI Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
08:55aBse : Listing of new debt securities of TRUST INVESTMENT ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
08:55aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Manappuram Home Finance Limited
PU
08:55aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Nuvama Wealth Management Limited
PU
08:05aBse : Corrigendum to Part Redemption of Debentures of SHUBHAM HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE ..
PU
07:45aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Shree Vijay Industr..
PU
07:15aBse : Listing of new securities of MINDTREE LTD.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,8x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 80 451 M 974 M 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 593,90 INR
Average target price 625,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.93%976
CME GROUP INC.-24.04%62 373
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.42%11 578
ASX LIMITED-27.75%8 301
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY77.27%7 121
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.05%6 902