BSE : Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221219-70
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited, 57,69,223 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 247/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated December 19, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
December 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
Encl:a/a<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:34:10 UTC.