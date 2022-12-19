BSE : Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

Notice No. 20221219-70 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited, 57,69,223 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 247/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated December 19, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

December 19, 2022<_o3a_p>