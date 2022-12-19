Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-12-19 am EST
580.75 INR   -1.76%
01:42pBse : Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
01:40pBse : Order in the matter of Darshan Orna Limited
PU
01:40pBse : Order in the matter Front running by Kajal Savla
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

12/19/2022 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-70 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited, 57,69,223 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 247/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated December 19, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

December 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Encl:a/a<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 78 670 M 951 M 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 580,75 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.56%968
CME GROUP INC.-25.10%61 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.20%13 082
ASX LIMITED-26.51%8 842
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.87%7 194
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 647