BSE : Public Issue of Kaynes Technology India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Kaynes Technology India Limited, 43,76,421 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 587/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 09, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

November 09, 2022