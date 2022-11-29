Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-29 am EST
580.30 INR   +1.66%
10:21aBse : Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
10:00aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Fingravy Wealth Creation Services Pvt. Ltd.
PU
08:39aBse : Enhancement in Regulatory Indicator file format
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

BSE : Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

11/29/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221129-54 Notice Date 29 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
Attachments BSE_Anchor Intimation.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited, 43,44,582 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 577/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 29, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

November 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Encl:a/a<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:21aBse : Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
10:00aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Fingravy Wealth Creation Services Pvt. Ltd.
PU
08:39aBse : Enhancement in Regulatory Indicator file format
PU
07:30aBse : Visit of Registrar & Transfer Agents at BSE Ltd. for December, 2022
PU
07:30aBse : Listing of New Securities of IFCI Ltd.
PU
07:30aBse : Listing of Securities of HILTON METAL FORGING LTD
PU
07:09aBse : Listing of New Securities of JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD
PU
07:09aBse : Change in underlying asset name in equity derivatives
PU
07:09aBse : Delisting of Companies
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of Units Of ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF a scheme u..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 78 609 M 963 M 963 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 570,80 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.74%947
CME GROUP INC.-24.22%62 280
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.95%12 092
ASX LIMITED-21.73%9 404
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.96%7 657
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY31.16%5 270