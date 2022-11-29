BSE : Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

Notice No. 20221129-54 Notice Date 29 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors Attachments BSE_Anchor Intimation.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited, 43,44,582 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 577/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 29, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

November 29, 2022<_o3a_p>