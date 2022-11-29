BSE : Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221129-54
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
|
|
Attachments
|
|
BSE_Anchor Intimation.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Uniparts India Limited, 43,44,582 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 577/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated November 29, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
November 29, 2022<_o3a_p>
Encl:a/a<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:20:02 UTC.