BSE : Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor Investors

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221212-9
Notice Date
12 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor Investors
Attachments
Company Intimation.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited, 1,790,000 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 54/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated December 12, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
December 12, 2022<_o3a_p>
Encl: a/a
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.