BSE : Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor Investors

Notice No. 20221212-9 Notice Date 12 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor Investors Attachments Company Intimation.pdf ; Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited, 1,790,000 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 54/-per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated December 12, 2022, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

December 12, 2022

Encl: a/a