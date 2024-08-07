Notice No. 20240807-10 Notice Date 07 Aug 2024 Category Trading Segment General Subject Registration Charges for Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Content

NOTICES

Exchange has enabled Independent Software Vendor (ISV) registration process via circular no 20150422-33 dated April 22, 2015, for registration of software vendors developing trading front-end software systems to trade on the Exchange. As part of the registration process, the vendor is required to submit list of documents prescribed by Exchange. <_o3a_p>

In addition to above process software vendors are requested to note that following charges for ISV services shall be introduced with effect from September 01, 2024.<_o3a_p>

Charges for ISV registration: <_o3a_p>

Amount in INR <_o3a_p>

Sr. No. Vendor <_o3a_p> One-time charges<_o3a_p> Annual Recurring charges<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> New application for ISV <_o3a_p> 10,00,000<_o3a_p> 2,50,000<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Existing Registered ISV<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> 2,50,000<_o3a_p>

Note: Relevant taxes will be applicable on One-Time charges and Annual Recurring charges. <_o3a_p>

Terms and conditions<_o3a_p>

1. The financial year (April to March) shall be considered as the basis for the yearly period for the recurring charges. <_o3a_p> 2. The vendor shall be required to pay one-time fee and the annual recurring charge + applicable taxes for the first year in advance at the time of making the application for ISV. <_o3a_p> 3. For the first year, the annual charge shall be calculated on a pro-rata basis from the date of ISV registration of the vendor till March 31st. The balance amount shall be adjusted towards annual charges for the next financial year. <_o3a_p> 4. The vendor shall be billed for annual charges at the start of the financial year and are required to pay the same within prescribed due date, else it may attract interest on late payment of the annual fees.<_o3a_p> 5. If the existing registered ISV fails to pay the annual recurring charges within 3 months of issuance of circular, Exchange may decide to cancel their ISV registration. <_o3a_p>

6. No charges are payable to the Exchange by members procuring software services from ISV.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or further clarification, vendors may kindly get in touch with the as follows -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p> trading.app@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> Tel. No.<_o3a_p> 022-2272 5873/5661/5116/5172<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Vivek Garg Milind Naik

Chief General Manager Manager

Business Operations Business Operations<_o3a_p>