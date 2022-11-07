BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system

Notice No. 20221107-50 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system Content

NOTICES

The Exchange is in receipt of communication from FIU dated November 07, 2022, regarding registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Exchange vide its notice no. 20220912-63 dated September 12, 2022, had directed all Reporting Entities (REs) (including the Stock-Brokers) registered in FINnet 1.0 to re-register themselves in FINnet 2.0 module. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FIU has raised serious concerns over the poor progress of the registration of Stock-Brokers (Trading members) in FINnet 2.0 system.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, it is informed that the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 is expected to be 'Live' very soon. Once the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 becomes operational, REs will not be able to file any STRs in the reporting platform of FINnet 1.0. Therefore, all the registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are required to be registered in FINnet 2.0 mandatorily within November 15, 2022 otherwise it will be treated as non-compliance with the Reporting Entity's obligations under PMLA.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are advised to provide the status of their registration on inspection@bseindia.com with subject "Registration in FINnet 2.0 system"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case any RE face any issues or have any suggestions/ feedback while accessing and using the FINGate 2.0 portal, they may please reach out to the helpdesk team at the following details:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Email id - helpdesk-re@fiuindia.gov.in<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463691<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463692<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463693<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised to take note and comply with the above guidelines.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>