  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:56 2022-11-07 am EST
601.00 INR   -0.24%
01:34pBse : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system
PU
12:44pSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Pressure Sensitive Systems (india) Ltd (scrip Code : 526773).
PU
12:44pBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Samor Reality Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system

11/07/2022 | 01:34pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221107-50 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system
Content

The Exchange is in receipt of communication from FIU dated November 07, 2022, regarding registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Exchange vide its notice no. 20220912-63 dated September 12, 2022, had directed all Reporting Entities (REs) (including the Stock-Brokers) registered in FINnet 1.0 to re-register themselves in FINnet 2.0 module. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FIU has raised serious concerns over the poor progress of the registration of Stock-Brokers (Trading members) in FINnet 2.0 system.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, it is informed that the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 is expected to be 'Live' very soon. Once the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 becomes operational, REs will not be able to file any STRs in the reporting platform of FINnet 1.0. Therefore, all the registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are required to be registered in FINnet 2.0 mandatorily within November 15, 2022 otherwise it will be treated as non-compliance with the Reporting Entity's obligations under PMLA.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are advised to provide the status of their registration on inspection@bseindia.com with subject "Registration in FINnet 2.0 system"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case any RE face any issues or have any suggestions/ feedback while accessing and using the FINGate 2.0 portal, they may please reach out to the helpdesk team at the following details:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Email id - helpdesk-re@fiuindia.gov.in<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463691<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463692<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463693<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised to take note and comply with the above guidelines.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
