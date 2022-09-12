BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022

Notice No. 20220912-63 Notice Date 12 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022 Content

NOTICES

The Exchange is in receipt of communication from FIU dated Sept 08, 2022, regarding registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Reporting Entities (REs) (including the Stock-Brokers) registered in FINnet 1.0 are required to re-register themselves in FINnet 2.0 module. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FIU vide its various communication issued from time to time to the Principal Officers of REs had mandated re-registration in FINnet 2.0 system for reporting suspicious transactions under rule 7(3) of Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005. As per FIU, the progress of the registration of StockBrokers (Trading members) in FINnet 2.0 system is not satisfactory. The new reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 is expected to be 'Live' very soon. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Once the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 becomes operational, REs will not be able to file any STRs in the reporting platform of FINnet 1.0. Therefore, all the registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are required to be registered in FINnet 2.0 mandatorily by September 30, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additionally, confirmation is also required that the members are aware of the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU to Principal Officers of respective REs and have taken relevant steps to implement these guidelines. You are therefore advised to provide us a confirmation of the receipt of such communication from FIU and the status of implementation of the said supplementary guidelines on inspection@bseindia.comwith subject "Registration in FINnet 2.0 system"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case any RE face any issues or have any suggestions/ feedback while accessing and using the FINGate 2.0 portal, they may please reach out to the helpdesk team at the following details:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Email id - helpdesk-re@fiuindia.gov.in<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463691<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463692<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463693<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised to take note and comply with the above guidelines.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>