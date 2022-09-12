Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-09-12 am EDT
683.90 INR   -0.09%
02:40pBSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Priapus Infrastructure Limited
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Fermi Solarfarms Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022

09/12/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220912-63 Notice Date 12 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022
Content

The Exchange is in receipt of communication from FIU dated Sept 08, 2022, regarding registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Reporting Entities (REs) (including the Stock-Brokers) registered in FINnet 1.0 are required to re-register themselves in FINnet 2.0 module. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FIU vide its various communication issued from time to time to the Principal Officers of REs had mandated re-registration in FINnet 2.0 system for reporting suspicious transactions under rule 7(3) of Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005. As per FIU, the progress of the registration of StockBrokers (Trading members) in FINnet 2.0 system is not satisfactory. The new reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 is expected to be 'Live' very soon. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Once the reporting platform under FINnet 2.0 becomes operational, REs will not be able to file any STRs in the reporting platform of FINnet 1.0. Therefore, all the registered Stock-Brokers (Trading members) are required to be registered in FINnet 2.0 mandatorily by September 30, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additionally, confirmation is also required that the members are aware of the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU to Principal Officers of respective REs and have taken relevant steps to implement these guidelines. You are therefore advised to provide us a confirmation of the receipt of such communication from FIU and the status of implementation of the said supplementary guidelines on inspection@bseindia.comwith subject "Registration in FINnet 2.0 system"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case any RE face any issues or have any suggestions/ feedback while accessing and using the FINGate 2.0 portal, they may please reach out to the helpdesk team at the following details:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Email id - helpdesk-re@fiuindia.gov.in<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact numbers:<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463691<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463692<_o3a_p>

• 011-23463693<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised to take note and comply with the above guidelines.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:40pBSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to ..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Priapus Infrastructure Limi..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Fermi Solarfarms Private Li..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Avaada Solarise Energy Priv..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Asirvad Microfinance Limite..
PU
02:00pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Clean Sustainable Energy Pr..
PU
02:00pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Sepset Constructions Limite..
PU
02:00pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of NV Projects Private Limited
PU
02:00pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vector Green Prayagraj Sola..
PU
02:00pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 92 643 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 683,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED7.04%1 165
CME GROUP INC.-11.88%72 362
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.10%13 900
ASX LIMITED-19.91%9 853
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.76%7 745
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.49%3 613