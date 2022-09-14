Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
668.45 INR   -1.43%
BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement

09/14/2022 | 11:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220914-59 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement
Content

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to SEBI circular no SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/10 dated July 27, 2022 regarding Settlement of Running Account of Clients' Funds lying with Trading Members (TM)<_o3a_p>

In this regard members of Indian Clearing Corporation Limited. (ICCL) may take a note of the below:<_o3a_p>

Facility will be provided to Clearing Members for sending a request for Cash/FDR/BG to be released on an immediate basis till 7:00 pm in the collateral module, on the date of the one-day settlement.

ICCL shall endeavour to release Cash/FDR/BG within one hour of the request received from the Clearing Members on an immediate basis, on the date of the one-day settlement subject to collateral available for release post necessary margin checks.

In case of any clarification, members may contact their Relationship Managers or any of the following ICCL officials:

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Queries<_o3a_p>

Coordinates<_o3a_p>

1.<_o3a_p>

ICCL Clearing & Settlement Team<_o3a_p>

022 2272 5648<_o3a_p>

022 2272 8567<_o3a_p>

022 2272 8843<_o3a_p>

022 2272 8881<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Roanna Lewis
Dy. General Manager Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
