BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement

Notice No. 20220914-59 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement

NOTICES

To

All Members/Participants,

This is with reference to SEBI circular no SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/10 dated July 27, 2022 regarding Settlement of Running Account of Clients' Funds lying with Trading Members (TM)

In this regard members of Indian Clearing Corporation Limited. (ICCL) may take a note of the below:

Facility will be provided to Clearing Members for sending a request for Cash/FDR/BG to be released on an immediate basis till 7:00 pm in the collateral module, on the date of the one-day settlement.

ICCL shall endeavour to release Cash/FDR/BG within one hour of the request received from the Clearing Members on an immediate basis, on the date of the one-day settlement subject to collateral available for release post necessary margin checks.

In case of any clarification, members may contact their Relationship Managers or any of the following ICCL officials:

Sr. No. Queries Coordinates 1. ICCL Clearing & Settlement Team 022 2272 5648 022 2272 8567 022 2272 8843 022 2272 8881

For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

Hitesh Shah Roanna Lewis

Dy. General Manager Senior Manager