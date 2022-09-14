BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220914-59
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement
|
|
|
|
Content
To<_o3a_p>
All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>
This is with reference to SEBI circular no SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/10 dated July 27, 2022 regarding Settlement of Running Account of Clients' Funds lying with Trading Members (TM)<_o3a_p>
In this regard members of Indian Clearing Corporation Limited. (ICCL) may take a note of the below:<_o3a_p>
Facility will be provided to Clearing Members for sending a request for Cash/FDR/BG to be released on an immediate basis till 7:00 pm in the collateral module, on the date of the one-day settlement.
ICCL shall endeavour to release Cash/FDR/BG within one hour of the request received from the Clearing Members on an immediate basis, on the date of the one-day settlement subject to collateral available for release post necessary margin checks.
In case of any clarification, members may contact their Relationship Managers or any of the following ICCL officials:
|
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Queries<_o3a_p>
|
Coordinates<_o3a_p>
|
1.<_o3a_p>
|
ICCL Clearing & Settlement Team<_o3a_p>
|
022 2272 5648<_o3a_p>
022 2272 8567<_o3a_p>
022 2272 8843<_o3a_p>
022 2272 8881<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>For and on behalf of the Indian Clearing Corporation Limited<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hitesh Shah Roanna Lewis
Dy. General Manager Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:39:02 UTC.