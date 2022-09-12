BSE : Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE

Notice No. 20220912-13 Notice Date 12 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment General Subject Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE Content

NOTICES

Trading Members are hereby informed that pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DSA/CIR/P/2016/110 dated October 10, 2016, the name of the below mentioned Exclusively Listed Company (the ELC) will be removed from the Dissemination Board of BSE (the Exchange) Tuesday, w.e.f September 13, 2022. Pursuant to removal of name, the shares of the following ELC will not be available on the Dissemination Board of the Exchange.

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Name of ELC<_o3a_p> Registered Address<_o3a_p> CIN<_o3a_p> Reason for removing from Dissemination Board of BSE<_o3a_p> 1. <_o3a_p> Uniword Telecom Limited <_o3a_p> A1/24, AZAD APPARTMENT AUROBINDO MARG NEW DELHI<_o3a_p> U51503DL1985PLC020193<_o3a_p> Nil or Negative Valuation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this notice, they may please contact to the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mr. Amol Hosalkar<_o3a_p> Listing Dept <_o3a_p> Tel.No.: 91-22-22728390<_o3a_p> Mail: amol.hosalkar@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> or direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Mrs. Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p> Listing Dept <_o3a_p> Tel. No.: 91-22-22728242<_o3a_p> Mail: bhuvana.sriram@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> or direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For, BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tushar Kamath Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Monday, September 12,2022<_o3a_p>