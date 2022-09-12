Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
BSE : Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE

09/12/2022 | 05:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220912-13 Notice Date 12 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment General
Subject Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE
Content

Trading Members are hereby informed that pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DSA/CIR/P/2016/110 dated October 10, 2016, the name of the below mentioned Exclusively Listed Company (the ELC) will be removed from the Dissemination Board of BSE (the Exchange) Tuesday, w.e.f September 13, 2022. Pursuant to removal of name, the shares of the following ELC will not be available on the Dissemination Board of the Exchange.

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of ELC<_o3a_p>

Registered Address<_o3a_p>

CIN<_o3a_p>

Reason for removing from Dissemination Board of BSE<_o3a_p>

1. <_o3a_p>

Uniword Telecom Limited <_o3a_p>

A1/24, AZAD APPARTMENT AUROBINDO MARG NEW DELHI<_o3a_p>

U51503DL1985PLC020193<_o3a_p>

Nil or Negative Valuation<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this notice, they may please contact to the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar<_o3a_p>

Listing Dept <_o3a_p>

Tel.No.: 91-22-22728390<_o3a_p>

Mail: amol.hosalkar@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

or direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Mrs. Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Listing Dept <_o3a_p>

Tel. No.: 91-22-22728242<_o3a_p>

Mail: bhuvana.sriram@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

or direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For, BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tushar Kamath Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Monday, September 12,2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
