BSE : Reporting of trades in non-convertible securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021

Notice No. 20221128-7 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject Reporting of trades in non-convertible securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 Attachments SEBI Circular_Reporting of trades in Non-convertible Securities.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

This is in reference to SEBI, vide Operational Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div1/P/CIR/2022/159 dated November 24, 2022. The said circular refers to the Operational Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (as amended from time to time), which has prescribed the requirements pertaining to operational and other aspects relating to the issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities. The Chapter XVI on 'Reporting of Trades', inter alia, contains provisions relating to reporting, clearing and settlement of OTC trades by all person(s) dealing in non-convertible securities. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> The circular is attached as Annexure.

All the market participants are hereby requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>