  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:16 2022-11-28 am EST
570.80 INR   -0.20%
05:15aAvailability Of Nippon India Nifty Sdl Plus G-sec- Jun 2028 Maturity 70 : 30 INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
04:55aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of IIFL MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
04:55aBse : Reporting of trades in non-convertible securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Reporting of trades in non-convertible securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021

11/28/2022 | 04:55am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221128-7 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Reporting of trades in non-convertible securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021
Attachments SEBI Circular_Reporting of trades in Non-convertible Securities.pdf ;
Content

This is in reference to SEBI, vide Operational Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div1/P/CIR/2022/159 dated November 24, 2022. The said circular refers to the Operational Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (as amended from time to time), which has prescribed the requirements pertaining to operational and other aspects relating to the issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities. The Chapter XVI on 'Reporting of Trades', inter alia, contains provisions relating to reporting, clearing and settlement of OTC trades by all person(s) dealing in non-convertible securities. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> The circular is attached as Annexure.

All the market participants are hereby requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 09:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
