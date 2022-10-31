BSE : ?Request for Quote (RFQ) platform for trade execution and settlement of trades in listed Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper

Notice No. 20221031-1 Notice Date 31 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject ?Request for Quote (RFQ) platform for trade execution and settlement of trades in listed Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper Content

NOTICES

The framework for a dedicated debt segment was introduced by SEBI vide circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/03/2013 dated January 2013, permitting the stock exchanges to offer electronic, screen based trading providing for order matching, request for quote, negotiated trades, etc. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Basis the SEBI approval in the year 2020, BSE launched Request for Quote (RFQ) platform execution and settlement of trades vide notice 20200127-41 dated January 27, 2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further, SEBI has issued circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div1/P/CIR/2022/142 dated October 19, 2022 regarding Request for Quote (RFQ) platform and has decided to allow stock brokers registered under the debt segment of the Stock Exchange(s) to place/seek bids on behalf of client(s), in addition to the existing option of placing bids in a proprietary capacity. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This circular shall come into force with effect from January 1, 2023. <_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Circular is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.? <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular. <_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd. <_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

?Ketan Jantre Vijay Krishnamurthy

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager Additional General Manager<_o3a_p>

Trading Operation Fixed Income <_o3a_p>

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

<_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

? <_o3a_p>

Date: October 31, 2022 <_o3a_p>