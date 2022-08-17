BSE : Resignation of Trading Member

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220817-3
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Others
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Resignation of Trading Member
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that surrender of Trading membership of "DSN SECURITIES PVT. LTD. (Member No. 6223)" has been approved by Exchange. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email : membership.ops@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.