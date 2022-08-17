BSE : Resignation of Trading Member

Notice No. 20220817-3 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Resignation of Trading Member Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that surrender of Trading membership of "DSN SECURITIES PVT. LTD. (Member No. 6223)" has been approved by Exchange. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email : membership.ops@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Membership Operations