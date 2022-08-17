Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:15 2022-08-17 am EDT
664.80 INR   +0.57%
02:14aBSE : Resignation of Trading Member
PU
01:14aDISCONTINUANCE OF BUYBACK OF THE SHARES OF SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 543263)
PU
12:54aBUYBACK OF THE SHARES OF TCI EXPRESS LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 540212)
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Resignation of Trading Member

08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220817-3 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Resignation of Trading Member
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that surrender of Trading membership of "DSN SECURITIES PVT. LTD. (Member No. 6223)" has been approved by Exchange. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email : membership.ops@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Membership Operations

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 89 541 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.36%1 129
CME GROUP INC.-10.07%72 710
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.73%15 168
ASX LIMITED-10.59%11 315
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.97%8 673
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-32.02%1 861