  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
583.20 INR   +0.08%
08:20aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for SHYAM CENTURY FERROUS LTD.
PU
08:20aBse : Restoration of Face value of listed debentures of Jana Holdings Limited to Rs. 10,00,000 for Scrip code 957811
PU
07:00aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways Pvt Ltd
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Restoration of Face value of listed debentures of Jana Holdings Limited to Rs. 10,00,000 for Scrip code 957811

10/21/2022 | 08:20am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221021-18 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Restoration of Face value of listed debentures of Jana Holdings Limited to Rs. 10,00,000 for Scrip code 957811
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

In Continuation of Notice No. 20211124-8 dated November 24,2021, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Jana Holdings Ltd has informed the Exchange that it had erroneously informed the Exchange about the reduction in Face Value of the Debentures to Rs.3,54,838.71 for which Record Date was fixed on 30.11.2021,. Jana Holdings has informed that it has made part-prepayment of accrued interest to the extent of Rs.50 crore on 27.12.2021 to ECL Finance Ltd., the debenture holder, across the entire 1550 debentures issued in series. A copy of the announcement made by Company on 19.10.2022 is attached herewith as Annexure I.

In view of the above, company has now requested the Exchange to restore the Face Value of the Debentures to Rs.10,00,000 from the erroneously informed Rs.3,54,838.71 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised to note that the Debentures of the Company with Scrip Code: 957811, will be traded with restored face value of Rs.10,00,000 with effect from October 24, 2022 (DR-142/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 12:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
