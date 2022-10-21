BSE : Restoration of Face value of listed debentures of Jana Holdings Limited to Rs. 10,00,000 for Scrip code 957811

Notice No. 20221021-18 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Restoration of Face value of listed debentures of Jana Holdings Limited to Rs. 10,00,000 for Scrip code 957811 Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

In Continuation of Notice No. 20211124-8 dated November 24,2021, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Jana Holdings Ltd has informed the Exchange that it had erroneously informed the Exchange about the reduction in Face Value of the Debentures to Rs.3,54,838.71 for which Record Date was fixed on 30.11.2021,. Jana Holdings has informed that it has made part-prepayment of accrued interest to the extent of Rs.50 crore on 27.12.2021 to ECL Finance Ltd., the debenture holder, across the entire 1550 debentures issued in series. A copy of the announcement made by Company on 19.10.2022 is attached herewith as Annexure I.

In view of the above, company has now requested the Exchange to restore the Face Value of the Debentures to Rs.10,00,000 from the erroneously informed Rs.3,54,838.71

Hence, Trading Members are advised to note that the Debentures of the Company with Scrip Code: 957811, will be traded with restored face value of Rs.10,00,000 with effect from October 24, 2022 (DR-142/2022-2023).

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

October 21, 2022