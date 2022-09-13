BSE : Restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20220913-7 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform Attachments Addendum.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from WHITEOAK CAPITALMutual Fund regarding restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from September 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Further, as intimated by WHITEOAK CAPITALAMC, fresh subscription through Lumpsum investment (Including additional Investments/Switch In) in the scheme shall not be accepted till further notice.<_o3a_p>

Lumpsum Purchase shall be accepted till 13th September 2022 till 2:30 PM on BSE StAR MF Platform & ensure that fund confirmation uploaded/received successfully in ICCL account today before 2:30 PM. Orders available in provisional report till 13th September 2022 where fund confirmation not been uploaded/received successfully in ICCL account before 2:30 PM on 13th September 2022 will be getting rejected in the system & refund will done to client for funds received transactions. <_o3a_p>

The existing investments/subscription through Systematic Investment Plan ("SIP") / Systematic Transfer Plan ("ASTP") facility shall continue to get processed at AMC/RTA end. <_o3a_p>

There is no restriction on fresh registrations through SIPs and ASTPs on BSE StAR MF Platform. <_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by WOC AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>