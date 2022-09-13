Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:49 2022-09-13 am EDT
682.20 INR   -0.25%
03:40aBSE : Restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
02:20aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for SURAJ LTD.
PU
02:20aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for TCI DEVELOPERS LTD.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/13/2022 | 03:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-7 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments Addendum.pdf ;
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from WHITEOAK CAPITALMutual Fund regarding restriction on subscription in WOC MID CAP FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from September 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Further, as intimated by WHITEOAK CAPITALAMC, fresh subscription through Lumpsum investment (Including additional Investments/Switch In) in the scheme shall not be accepted till further notice.<_o3a_p>

  • Lumpsum Purchase shall be accepted till 13th September 2022 till 2:30 PM on BSE StAR MF Platform & ensure that fund confirmation uploaded/received successfully in ICCL account today before 2:30 PM. Orders available in provisional report till 13th September 2022 where fund confirmation not been uploaded/received successfully in ICCL account before 2:30 PM on 13th September 2022 will be getting rejected in the system & refund will done to client for funds received transactions.<_o3a_p>
  • The existing investments/subscription through Systematic Investment Plan ("SIP") / Systematic Transfer Plan ("ASTP") facility shall continue to get processed at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>
  • There is no restriction on fresh registrations through SIPs and ASTPs on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by WOC AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
