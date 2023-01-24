BSE : Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd (Scrip Code 959910)

Notice No. 20230124-27 Notice Date 24 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd (Scrip Code 959910) Content

This is in continuation of Notice No. 20221031-44 dated October 31, 2022,intimating therein the Record Date fixed on 05.11.2022 by Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd for Payment of Interest and Redemption of Debentures having Scrip Code 959910 (ISIN No. INE0DBJ07044).

Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd has now informed the Exchange that the Record Date for the aforesaid Debentures ( Scrip Code: 959910)was for Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of quantity of Debentures.

In view of the above, the Company has now requested the Exchange to resume trading in the Debentures ( Scrip Code: 959910)of the Company.

Therefore, Trading Members are requested to note that the Debentures ( Scrip Code: 959910)of Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd will be available for trading with effect from January 25, 2023 (DR-207/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

