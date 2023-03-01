BSE : Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Vivriti Capital Private Limited (Scrip Code 960466)

Notice No. 20230301-9 Notice Date 01 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Vivriti Capital Private Limited (Scrip Code 960466) Content

NOTICES

This is in continuation of Notice No. 20230118-34 dated January 18, 2023,intimating therein the Record Date fixed on 24.01.2023 by Vivriti Capital Private Limited for Payment of Interest and Redemption of Debentures (On Exercise of Call Option)having Scrip Code 960466. <_o3a_p>

Vivriti Capital Private Limited has now informed that the Call Option was not exercised by the Company. The Company further confirm that the NCD is being held until original maturity date falling on 10th February 2024, and only partial redemptions are being carried out pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Information Memorandum.

<_o3a_p>

Further, the Company has requested to resume trading in the Debentures of the Company having Scrip Code 960466.

In view of the above, Trading Members are requested to note that the trading in the debentures having Scrip Code 960466 of Vivriti Capital Private Limited will be available for trading with effect from March 02, 2023 (DR-731/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March01, 2023<_o3a_p>