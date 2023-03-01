Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:00:01 2023-03-01 am EST
443.80 INR   +0.69%
BSE : Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Vivriti Capital Private Limited (Scrip Code 960466)

03/01/2023 | 04:50am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230301-9 Notice Date 01 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Vivriti Capital Private Limited (Scrip Code 960466)
Content

This is in continuation of Notice No. 20230118-34 dated January 18, 2023,intimating therein the Record Date fixed on 24.01.2023 by Vivriti Capital Private Limited for Payment of Interest and Redemption of Debentures (On Exercise of Call Option)having Scrip Code 960466. <_o3a_p>

Vivriti Capital Private Limited has now informed that the Call Option was not exercised by the Company. The Company further confirm that the NCD is being held until original maturity date falling on 10th February 2024, and only partial redemptions are being carried out pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Information Memorandum.

<_o3a_p>

Further, the Company has requested to resume trading in the Debentures of the Company having Scrip Code 960466.

In view of the above, Trading Members are requested to note that the trading in the debentures having Scrip Code 960466 of Vivriti Capital Private Limited will be available for trading with effect from March 02, 2023 (DR-731/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March01, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 59 705 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 440,75 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-19.11%723
CME GROUP INC.9.50%66 240
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.23%14 763
ASX LIMITED-0.29%8 828
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.33%7 869
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 470