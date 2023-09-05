BSE : Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230905-40
Notice Date
05 Sep 2023
Category
Settlement/RMS
Segment
Commodity Derivatives
Subject
Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment
Content
To<_o3a_p>
All Members/ Participants,<_o3a_p>
This is with reference to SEBI circular No.SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2020/15dated January 27, 2020, SEBI circular noSEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2021/08dated January 11, 2021 and in modification of ICCL Circular No.20230303-21dated March 03, 2023, ICCL has reviewed the categorization of the commodities based on guidelines stipulated by SEBI vide aforesaid circular.<_o3a_p>
The applicable minimum Initial Margin % (IM), Short Option Minimum Margin % (SOMM), minimum MPOR and minimum Volatility Scan Range (VSR) of the commodities and their variants are as follows:
<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
Commodity and its Variants<_o3a_p>
Commodity Type<_o3a_p>
Volatility Category of Commodity<_o3a_p>
Applicable Minimum IM (%)<_o3a_p>
Short Option Minimum Margin % (SOMM)<_o3a_p>
Applicable Minimum MPOR
(days)<_o3a_p>
Applicable Minimum VSR (%)<_o3a_p>
Almond<_o3a_p>
Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
12<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
4<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
Brent crude^<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
WTI Crude^<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
Silver<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
6<_o3a_p>
Steel<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
-<_o3a_p>
Gold<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
Low<_o3a_p>
6<_o3a_p>
6<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
4<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
^ As per additional risk management measures, the applicable Minimum Initial margin is 30% and 33% for Brent Crude and WTI Crude Contracts respectively.<_o3a_p>
Note:<_o3a_p>
1. Minimum IM % mentioned in the above table shall not be scaled up by MPOR. <_o3a_p>2. In case of Option contracts, margin period of risk (MPOR) shall be at least equal to three days or MPOR of corresponding futures contracts, whichever is higher.<_o3a_p>3. The margins levied on seller of the options shall be higher of SOMM as prescribed in the above table or VaR scaled up by MPOR of respective commodity.<_o3a_p>4. All other margins inter alia Extreme Loss Margin, Crystallized Loss Margin, Tender Period Margin, Delivery Period Margin, Concentration Margin, Additional Margin, Additional Lean period margin and Special Margin as currently applicable shall continue.<_o3a_p>
The provisions of this circular shall be applicable from begin of day on October 03, 2023.<_o3a_p>
