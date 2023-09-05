Notice No. 20230905-40 Notice Date 05 Sep 2023 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/ Participants,<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to SEBI circular No.

SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2020/15

dated January 27, 2020, SEBI circular no

SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2021/08

dated January 11, 2021 and in modification of ICCL Circular No. 20230303-21 dated March 03, 2023, ICCL has reviewed the categorization of the commodities based on guidelines stipulated by SEBI vide aforesaid circular. <_o3a_p>

The applicable minimum Initial Margin % (IM), Short Option Minimum Margin % (SOMM), minimum MPOR and minimum Volatility Scan Range (VSR) of the commodities and their variants are as follows:

<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

Commodity and its Variants<_o3a_p> Commodity Type<_o3a_p> Volatility Category of Commodity<_o3a_p> Applicable Minimum IM (%)<_o3a_p> Short Option Minimum Margin % (SOMM)<_o3a_p> Applicable Minimum MPOR

(days)<_o3a_p> Applicable Minimum VSR (%)<_o3a_p> Almond<_o3a_p> Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> Brent crude^<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> WTI Crude^<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> Silver<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> Steel<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> -<_o3a_p> Gold<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> Low<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

^ As per additional risk management measures, the applicable Minimum Initial margin is 30% and 33% for Brent Crude and WTI Crude Contracts respectively.<_o3a_p>

Note:<_o3a_p>

1. Minimum IM % mentioned in the above table shall not be scaled up by MPOR. <_o3a_p> 2. In case of Option contracts, margin period of risk (MPOR) shall be at least equal to three days or MPOR of corresponding futures contracts, whichever is higher. <_o3a_p> 3. The margins levied on seller of the options shall be higher of SOMM as prescribed in the above table or VaR scaled up by MPOR of respective commodity. <_o3a_p> 4. All other margins inter alia Extreme Loss Margin, Crystallized Loss Margin, Tender Period Margin, Delivery Period Margin, Concentration Margin, Additional Margin, Additional Lean period margin and Special Margin as currently applicable shall continue. <_o3a_p>

The provisions of this circular shall be applicable from begin of day on October 03, 2023.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sanaiya Ghadially<_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

