Bse : Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment
PU
Bse : Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited
PU
Bse : Revised Suspension Dates of Debt securities and Commericial Paper
PU
BSE : Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment

01/27/2023 | 07:18am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230127-14 Notice Date 27 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment
Attachments Annexure A.pdf ;
Content

This is in continuation of the Exchange notices no. 20190118-43 dated January 18, 2019, 20160218-33 dated February 18,2016, 20150702-28 dated July 02, 2015, 20150122-30 dated January 22, 2015, 20140902-33 dated September 2, 2014 and 20130129-23 dated January 29, 2013 regarding the Guidelines for Offer for Sale through the Stock Exchange Mechanism, Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-3/P/CIR/2023/10 dated January 10, 2023, regarding "Comprehensive Framework on Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares through Stock Exchange Mechanism". Accordingly, the Exchange had made the necessary changes/ development in the OFS module.

Please find appended below the revised detailed operational instructions and guidelines for participation in OFS segment at BSE in Annexure A<_o3a_p>

The revised operational guidelines also contain the requirements to be complied by Seller(s) i.e. Promoters/Promoter Group entities/ Non-Promoter Shareholder intending to select the Exchange (BSE) as Designated Exchange. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members/ Custodians and Seller(s) i.e. Promoter(s)/ Promoter Group entities/ Non-Promoter Shareholder(S) are requested to contact following Exchange officials for any further clarifications:<_o3a_p>

Particular<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Regulations & Business Rules <_o3a_p>

listing.sales@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Functionality of OFS module <_o3a_p>

ibbs.ops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Clearing & Settlement and Collateral Management <_o3a_p>

bse.csd@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

AGM - Listing Sales DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

January 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
