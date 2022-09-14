BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220914-58
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.
|
|
|
|
Content
ICCL - Derivatives Segment<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
To<_o3a_p>
All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>
In pursuance to notice No. 20220913-38 dated September 13, 2022 and in partial modification of circular no. 20220830-51 dated August 30, 2022, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for BHARAT ELECTRONICSLTD.<_o3a_p>
The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code <_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p>
|
Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p>
|
1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p>
|
Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p>
|
FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>
|
FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>
|
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
|
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
|
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
|
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
|
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
(20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
|
(10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
|
(5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
|
500049<_o3a_p>
|
INE263A01024<_o3a_p>
|
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.<_o3a_p>
|
714371379<_o3a_p>
|
35718568<_o3a_p>
|
142864800<_o3a_p>
|
71432400<_o3a_p>
|
35716200<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>
For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Name<_o3a_p>
|
Contact No<_o3a_p>
|
Email ID<_o3a_p>
|
Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p>
|
2272 8811<_o3a_p>
|
risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>
|
2272 8614<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:49:04 UTC.