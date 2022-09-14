BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.

Notice No. 20220914-58 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD. Content

In pursuance to notice No. 20220913-38 dated September 13, 2022 and in partial modification of circular no. 20220830-51 dated August 30, 2022, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for BHARAT ELECTRONICSLTD.<_o3a_p>

The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p> Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p> 1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p> Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> 500049<_o3a_p> INE263A01024<_o3a_p> BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.<_o3a_p> 714371379<_o3a_p> 35718568<_o3a_p> 142864800<_o3a_p> 71432400<_o3a_p> 35716200<_o3a_p>

Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p> Contact No<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p> 2272 8811<_o3a_p> risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p> 2272 8614<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>