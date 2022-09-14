Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
668.45 INR   -1.43%
09:50aBSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.
PU
09:40aBSE : Clarification received from the company
PU
09:10aBSE : Group change of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.
PU
BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.

09/14/2022 | 09:50am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220914-58 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives
Subject Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.
Content

ICCL - Derivatives Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

In pursuance to notice No. 20220913-38 dated September 13, 2022 and in partial modification of circular no. 20220830-51 dated August 30, 2022, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for BHARAT ELECTRONICSLTD.<_o3a_p>

The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p>

Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p>

1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p>

Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p>

FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>

FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

(10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

(5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

500049<_o3a_p>

INE263A01024<_o3a_p>

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.<_o3a_p>

714371379<_o3a_p>

35718568<_o3a_p>

142864800<_o3a_p>

71432400<_o3a_p>

35716200<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p>

Contact No<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p>

2272 8811<_o3a_p>

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>

2272 8614<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
