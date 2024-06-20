|Notice No.
|20240620-63
|Notice Date
|20 Jun 2024
|Category
|Settlement/RMS
|Segment
|Derivatives
|Subject
|Revised MWPL Position Limits for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|Content
To<_o3a_p>
All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>
In pursuance to notice No. 20240531-51 dated May 31, 2024 and in partial modification of circular no. 20231229-46 dated December 29, 2023, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for Bharat Petroleum Corporation LtdNestle India Ltd.<_o3a_p>
The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p>
Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p>
1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p>
Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p>
FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>
FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
(10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
(5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>
500547<_o3a_p>
INE029A01011<_o3a_p>
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.<_o3a_p>
408027660<_o3a_p>
20401382<_o3a_p>
81604800<_o3a_p>
40802400<_o3a_p>
20401200<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. June 21, 2024.<_o3a_p>
For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>
Name<_o3a_p>
Contact No<_o3a_p>
Email ID<_o3a_p>
Mr. Mahipal Singh Bhati<_o3a_p>
2272 8811<_o3a_p>
risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>
Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>
2272 8614<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Vaibhav Jain<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
June 20, 2024<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 16:30:06 UTC.