Notice No. 20240620-63 Notice Date 20 Jun 2024 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Revised MWPL Position Limits for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

In pursuance to notice No. 20240531-51 dated May 31, 2024 and in partial modification of circular no. 20231229-46 dated December 29, 2023, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for Bharat Petroleum Corporation LtdNestle India Ltd.<_o3a_p>

The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p> Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p> 1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p> Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> 500547<_o3a_p> INE029A01011<_o3a_p> BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.<_o3a_p> 408027660<_o3a_p> 20401382<_o3a_p> 81604800<_o3a_p> 40802400<_o3a_p> 20401200<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. June 21, 2024.<_o3a_p>

For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p> Contact No<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Mr. Mahipal Singh Bhati<_o3a_p> 2272 8811<_o3a_p> risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p> 2272 8614<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Vaibhav Jain<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

June 20, 2024<_o3a_p>