Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-08-16 am EDT
661.00 INR   +0.85%
07:14aBSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd.
PU
07:14aBSE : Availability of UNION GILT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:54aBSE : Part Quantity Redemption of Debentures of Dilip Buildcon Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd.

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220816-12 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives
Subject Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd.
Content

ICCL - Derivatives Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

In pursuance to notice No. 20220803-38 dated August 03, 2022 and in partial modification of circular no. 20220729-56 dated July 29, 2022, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for RECLtd.<_o3a_p>

The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p>

Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p>

1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p>

Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p>

FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>

FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

(No. of Shares)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

(10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

(5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p>

532955<_o3a_p>

INE020B01018<_o3a_p>

REC Ltd<_o3a_p>

249439831<_o3a_p>

12471991<_o3a_p>

49880000<_o3a_p>

24936000<_o3a_p>

12464000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. August 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p>

Contact No<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p>

2272 8811<_o3a_p>

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>

2272 8614<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

August 16, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:14aBSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd.
PU
07:14aBSE : Availability of UNION GILT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:54aBSE : Part Quantity Redemption of Debentures of Dilip Buildcon Limited
PU
06:54aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for GOLDCREST CORPORATION Limite..
PU
06:45aBSE : Listing of further securities issued by the companies under ESOP/ESOS
PU
06:45aBSE : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
PU
06:45aBSE : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
PU
06:24aBSE : Corporate action in slb securities
PU
05:02aBSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills
PU
04:02aBSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of HDFC Securities Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,3x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 88 789 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 655,45 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.49%1 117
CME GROUP INC.-11.46%72 710
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.90%15 168
ASX LIMITED-10.59%11 315
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.97%8 673
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 861