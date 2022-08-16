BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd.

Notice No. 20220816-12 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Revised MWPL Position Limits for REC Ltd. Content

NOTICES

ICCL - Derivatives Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

In pursuance to notice No. 20220803-38 dated August 03, 2022 and in partial modification of circular no. 20220729-56 dated July 29, 2022, it is hereby informed thatMarket wide position limits available to Stock Brokers / Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) - Category I & II / Mutual Funds (MFs) for stock derivatives contracts shall be revised for RECLtd.<_o3a_p>

The Limit details are as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Name of the Scrip<_o3a_p> Market Wide Limit (MWPL)<_o3a_p> 1% of non-promoter holdings<_o3a_p> Overall Stock Limit for TM, FII, FPI (Category I) & MF<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (other than individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> FPI Category II (individuals, family offices and corporates)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> (No. of Shares)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (20% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (10% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> (5% of MWPL)<_o3a_p> 532955<_o3a_p> INE020B01018<_o3a_p> REC Ltd<_o3a_p> 249439831<_o3a_p> 12471991<_o3a_p> 49880000<_o3a_p> 24936000<_o3a_p> 12464000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Please note this limit is applicable w.e.f. August 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For any clarification, please contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p> Contact No<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p> 2272 8811<_o3a_p> risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p> 2272 8614<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

August 16, 2022<_o3a_p>