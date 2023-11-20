BSE : Revised Part Redemption amount on Debentures of MAGNITE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED
November 20, 2023 at 09:50 am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20231120-37
Notice Date
20 Nov 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Revised Part Redemption amount on Debentures of MAGNITE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED
Content
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20231115-34 dated 15th November, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MAGNITE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITEDhave now informed the Revised Reduced Face Value per Debenture on Partial Redemption of the following Debentures of the Company.
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with the Revised Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Revised REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
Magnite Developers Private Limited<_o3a_p>
MDPL-10%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE0M1Q07015<_o3a_p>
(974290)<_o3a_p>
23/11/2023<_o3a_p>
Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest.<_o3a_p>
Rs. 865000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>
23/11/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-661/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
Magnite Developers Private Limited<_o3a_p>
MDPL-10%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE0M1Q07023<_o3a_p>
(974800)<_o3a_p>
23/11/2023<_o3a_p>
Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest.<_o3a_p>
Rs. 86500/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>
23/11/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-661/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note that other than the Reduced Face Value mentioned in Column 4 titled Revised Reduced Face Value in Tabel above there is no other Change in the Record Date or contents of notice dated 15.11.2023.
