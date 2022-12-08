BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.

NOTICES
Subject:Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD. <_o3a_p>
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221208-48
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
08 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.
|
|
|
|
Content
<_o3a_p>
With reference to Notice No.20221121-19, revised settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.,was conducted from 22/11/2022 to 05/12/2022 will be as under:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Type<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement No.<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>
|
Bid End Date<_o3a_p>
|
Revised Obligation Download<_o3a_p>
|
Revised Settlement Date<_o3a_p>
|
Takeover<_o3a_p>
|
2022130<_o3a_p>
|
22/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
05/12/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
14/12/2022<_o3a_p>
|
15/12/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Additional Points:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
-
Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2022130 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
-
Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>
|
Name of Official<_o3a_p>
|
Contact Number<_o3a_p>
|
Email ID<_o3a_p>
|
BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>
|
022-30594000<_o3a_p>
|
bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>
Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
December 08, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:42:01 UTC.