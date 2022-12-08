Advanced search
Bse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.
PU
Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Grand Foundry Limited
PU
Bse : Member Broker Submission of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Report, through BEFS (BSE Electronic Filing System) for Financial Year 2022-2023.
PU
BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.

12/08/2022 | 01:43pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221208-48 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.
Content
Subject:Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)for NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20221121-19, revised settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.,was conducted from 22/11/2022 to 05/12/2022 will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Revised Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Revised Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2022130<_o3a_p>

22/11/2022<_o3a_p>

05/12/2022 <_o3a_p> 14/12/2022<_o3a_p> 15/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2022130 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-30594000<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 08, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
