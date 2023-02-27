Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:24:57 2023-02-27 am EST
429.30 INR   -2.28%
02:21aBse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
02/24Sub-division And Bonus Issue Of Rhetan Tmt Limited (scrip Code : 543590)
PU
02/24Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

02/27/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230227-2 Notice Date 27 Feb 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.
Content
Subject:Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forRITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20230207-9 revised settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.,was conducted from 08/02/2023 to 21/02/2023 will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Revised Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Revised Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2023012<_o3a_p>

08/02/2023<_o3a_p>

21/02/2023<_o3a_p> 28/02/2023<_o3a_p> 01/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2023012 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-30594000<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

February 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:21aBse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for R..
PU
02/24Sub-division And Bonus Issue Of Rhet : 543590)
PU
02/24Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited
PU
02/24Subdivision Of Equity Shares Of Viva : 541735).
PU
02/24Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of SPARC ELECTREX LIMITED
PU
02/24Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ECap Equities Limited
PU
02/24Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Integrated Technolo..
PU
02/24Bse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of EVANS ELECTRIC LIMITED
PU
02/24Bse : Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.
PU
02/24Trading And Settlement Of Trades In : 531628)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 59 509 M 717 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
EV / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 439,30 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-19.38%717
CME GROUP INC.11.30%67 330
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.43%14 779
ASX LIMITED-0.31%8 839
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.5.74%7 753
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-17.02%5 044