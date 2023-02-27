BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

NOTICES
Subject:Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forRITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD. <_o3a_p>
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230227-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
|
|
|
Content
<_o3a_p>
With reference to Notice No.20230207-9 revised settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.,was conducted from 08/02/2023 to 21/02/2023 will be as under:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Type<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement No.<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>
|
Bid End Date<_o3a_p>
|
Revised Obligation Download<_o3a_p>
|
Revised Settlement Date<_o3a_p>
|
Takeover<_o3a_p>
|
2023012<_o3a_p>
|
08/02/2023<_o3a_p>
|
21/02/2023<_o3a_p>
|
28/02/2023<_o3a_p>
|
01/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Additional Points:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
-
Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2023012 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
-
Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>
|
Name of Official<_o3a_p>
|
Contact Number<_o3a_p>
|
Email ID<_o3a_p>
|
BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>
|
022-30594000<_o3a_p>
|
bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>
Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
February 27, 2023<_o3a_p>
