  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
430.95 INR   +3.63%
BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for TTI ENTERPRISE LTD.

04/01/2023 | 05:39am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230401-5 Notice Date 01 Apr 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for TTI ENTERPRISE LTD.
Content
Subject:Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forTTI ENTERPRISE LTD. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20221102-7 revised settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)TTI ENTERPRISE LTD.,was conducted from 03/11/2023 to 17/11/2023 will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Revised Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Revised Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2022125<_o3a_p>

03/11/2023<_o3a_p>

17/11/2023<_o3a_p> 05/04/2023<_o3a_p> 06/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2022125 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-30594000<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

April 01, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 09:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 58 378 M 711 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 430,95 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-20.91%711
CME GROUP INC.12.35%68 898
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.70%16 433
ASX LIMITED-4.41%8 440
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.69%7 959
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-20.22%4 617
