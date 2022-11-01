Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:29 2022-11-01 am EDT
594.50 INR   +0.75%
03:16aBse : Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment
PU
10/31Bse : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –November 2022.
PU
10/31Bse : Order in the matter of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. – Mehul C. Choksi
PU
BSE : Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221101-1 Notice Date 01 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment
Content

Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice no 20220223-4 dated February 23,2022 regarding Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment on account of US daylight saving timings.

In view of the aforementioned notice, trading members are requested to note that trading hours for Commodity Derivatives segment shall be revised from November 07,2022 to March 10,2023 (both days inclusive) as follows -<_o3a_p>

Session<_o3a_p>

Start Time<_o3a_p>

End Time<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Internationally referenceable Non -Agricultural Commodities<_o3a_p>

09:00 am<_o3a_p>

11:55 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification Timings<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

00:10 am<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further clarifications, trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Manager.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
