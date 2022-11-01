BSE : Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment

Notice No. 20221101-1 Notice Date 01 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice no 20220223-4 dated February 23,2022 regarding Revision in Trading Hours of Commodity Derivatives Segment on account of US daylight saving timings.

In view of the aforementioned notice, trading members are requested to note that trading hours for Commodity Derivatives segment shall be revised from November 07,2022 to March 10,2023 (both days inclusive) as follows -<_o3a_p>

Session<_o3a_p> Start Time<_o3a_p> End Time<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading for Internationally referenceable Non -Agricultural Commodities<_o3a_p> 09:00 am<_o3a_p> 11:55 pm<_o3a_p> Trade Modification Timings<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 00:10 am<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further clarifications, trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Manager.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>