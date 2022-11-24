Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-24 am EST
568.95 INR   +1.93%
06:34aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited
PU
06:14aBse : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update
PU
05:44aBse : Introduction of New Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) products.
PU
BSE : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update

11/24/2022 | 06:14am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221124-22 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update
Content

Further to Exchange notice number 20221109-7 regarding Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment trading members may note that the turnover and transaction charges for Group A,B and other non-exclusive scrips ( non-exclusive scrips from group E,F,FC,G,GC,W,T) will continue to be part of existing daily turnover file (Turnover_TRC_ YYYYMMDD_Member Code.csv). For details regarding daily turnover file refer to Exchange notice numbers 20180628-29 and 20220111-45.<_o3a_p>

For further clarification, trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Manager.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
