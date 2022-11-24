BSE : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221124-22
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
24 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update
|
|
|
|
Content
Further to Exchange notice number 20221109-7 regarding Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment trading members may note that the turnover and transaction charges for Group A,B and other non-exclusive scrips ( non-exclusive scrips from group E,F,FC,G,GC,W,T) will continue to be part of existing daily turnover file (Turnover_TRC_ YYYYMMDD_Member Code.csv). For details regarding daily turnover file refer to Exchange notice numbers 20180628-29 and 20220111-45.<_o3a_p>
For further clarification, trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Manager.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
|
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
|
Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
AGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:13:09 UTC.