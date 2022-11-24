BSE : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update

Notice No. 20221124-22 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update Content

NOTICES

Further to Exchange notice number 20221109-7 regarding Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment trading members may note that the turnover and transaction charges for Group A,B and other non-exclusive scrips ( non-exclusive scrips from group E,F,FC,G,GC,W,T) will continue to be part of existing daily turnover file (Turnover_TRC_ YYYYMMDD_Member Code.csv). For details regarding daily turnover file refer to Exchange notice numbers 20180628-29 and 20220111-45.<_o3a_p>

For further clarification, trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Manager.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>