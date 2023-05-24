Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:53:46 2023-05-24 am EDT
531.75 INR   -0.29%
02:36aBse : Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment
PU
05/22Bse : Voluntary Closure of Business - AGRA SECURITY TRADERS PVT. LTD.
PU
05/19Bse : Listing of new Securities of Jai Balaji Industries Limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment

05/24/2023 | 02:36am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230524-1 Notice Date 24 May 2023
Category Others Segment General
Subject Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment
Attachments Annexure A_Revision in Core Settlement Guarantee Fund.pdf ;
Content

Trading Member's attention is drawn to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-POD-1/P/CIR /2023/78 dated May 23, 2023, on "Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment". <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI Circular is attached as Annexure A which is self explanatory.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Abhijit Pai Bina Khaneria<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Compliance & Investor Services Membership Compliance<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,3x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 72 242 M 872 M 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
EV / Sales 2024 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 533,30 INR
Average target price 563,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Subhash Kelkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.13%872
CME GROUP INC.8.19%64 418
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.38%14 894
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.23.08%8 767
ASX LIMITED-0.07%8 710
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.96%5 331
