BSE : Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment

NOTICES
Trading Member's attention is drawn to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-POD-1/P/CIR /2023/78 dated May 23, 2023, on "Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment". <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SEBI Circular is attached as Annexure A which is self explanatory.
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Abhijit Pai Bina Khaneria<_o3a_p>
Dy. Gen. Manager Manager<_o3a_p>
Membership Compliance & Investor Services Membership Compliance<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:35:05 UTC.