BSE : Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment

Notice No. 20230524-1 Notice Date 24 May 2023 Category Others Segment General Subject Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment Attachments Annexure A_Revision in Core Settlement Guarantee Fund.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Member's attention is drawn to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-POD-1/P/CIR /2023/78 dated May 23, 2023, on "Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment".

SEBI Circular is attached as Annexure A which is self explanatory.

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.

Abhijit Pai Bina Khaneria

Dy. Gen. Manager Manager

Membership Compliance & Investor Services Membership Compliance