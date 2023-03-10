BSE : Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.

NOTICES
To<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sub: Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20211022-38 dated October 22, 2021 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/CFID/CFID-SEC2/24485/2022-23 dated March 10, 2023, has inter-alia <_o3a_p>
hereby direct that the restraint imposed on following Noticees vide the Interim Order read with the Confirmatory Order, shall stand vacated with immediate effect. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No. <_o3a_p>
|
Name of Entity <_o3a_p>
|
PAN <_o3a_p>
|
1 <_o3a_p>
|
Mrs. Aruna Wadhawan <_o3a_p>
|
AAHPW9334L <_o3a_p>
|
2 <_o3a_p>
|
Ms. Malti Wadhawan <_o3a_p>
|
AAGPW8042G <_o3a_p>
|
3 <_o3a_p>
|
Ms. Anu S Wadhawan <_o3a_p>
|
AAQPW2792P <_o3a_p>
|
4 <_o3a_p>
|
Mrs. Pooja Wadhawan <_o3a_p>
|
AAJPB9268Q <_o3a_p>
|
5 <_o3a_p>
|
Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd <_o3a_p>
|
AAACW5001G <_o3a_p>
|
6 <_o3a_p>
|
Wadhawan Consolidated Holdings Pvt. Ltd. <_o3a_p>
|
AACCD2944F <_o3a_p>
|
7 <_o3a_p>
|
Wadhawan Retail Venture Pvt Ltd (Now known as Infill Retail Ventures Private Limited) <_o3a_p>
|
AAACW6632R <_o3a_p>
|
8 <_o3a_p>
|
Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd (formerly known as Wadhawan Housing Pvt Ltd) <_o3a_p>
|
AAACW9811G <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date: March 10, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:14:08 UTC.