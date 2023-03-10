BSE : Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.

Notice No. 20230310-81 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited. Attachments Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20211022-38 dated October 22, 2021 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/CFID/CFID-SEC2/24485/2022-23 dated March 10, 2023, has inter-alia <_o3a_p>

hereby direct that the restraint imposed on following Noticees vide the Interim Order read with the Confirmatory Order, shall stand vacated with immediate effect. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No. <_o3a_p> Name of Entity <_o3a_p> PAN <_o3a_p> 1 <_o3a_p> Mrs. Aruna Wadhawan <_o3a_p> AAHPW9334L <_o3a_p> 2 <_o3a_p> Ms. Malti Wadhawan <_o3a_p> AAGPW8042G <_o3a_p> 3 <_o3a_p> Ms. Anu S Wadhawan <_o3a_p> AAQPW2792P <_o3a_p> 4 <_o3a_p> Mrs. Pooja Wadhawan <_o3a_p> AAJPB9268Q <_o3a_p> 5 <_o3a_p> Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd <_o3a_p> AAACW5001G <_o3a_p> 6 <_o3a_p> Wadhawan Consolidated Holdings Pvt. Ltd. <_o3a_p> AACCD2944F <_o3a_p> 7 <_o3a_p> Wadhawan Retail Venture Pvt Ltd (Now known as Infill Retail Ventures Private Limited) <_o3a_p> AAACW6632R <_o3a_p> 8 <_o3a_p> Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd (formerly known as Wadhawan Housing Pvt Ltd) <_o3a_p> AAACW9811G <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: March 10, 2023<_o3a_p>