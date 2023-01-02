BSE : Revocation of Suspension

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230102-17
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
02 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Revocation of Suspension
|
|
|
|
Content
Sub: Revocation of Suspension
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are hereby informed that, suspension in trading of equity shares of the following company will be revoked w.e.f. Thursday i.e. January 05, 2023:
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No.
|
Scrip Code
|
Name of the company
|
1.
|
531959
|
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.
Further, the trading members may please note that, the above-mentioned securities of the company will be a part of Special Pre - open Session (SPOS) for IPO's & Relisted scrips. For information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on enabling Special Pre - open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.
<_o3a_p>
All market participants are requested to take note of the aforementioned.
<_o3a_p>
In case of any clarifications, please contact on 022 - 2272 8083 / 8734.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Umesh Hanjankar Kinnar Mehta
Deputy General Manager Manager
Surveillance Surveillance
<_o3a_p>
Date: - January 02, 2023.
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 10:27:05 UTC.