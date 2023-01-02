BSE : Revocation of Suspension

Notice No. 20230102-17 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Revocation of Suspension Content

NOTICES

Sub: Revocation of Suspension<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are hereby informed that, suspension in trading of equity shares of the following company will be revoked w.e.f. Thursday i.e. January 05, 2023:<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Name of the company<_o3a_p> 1.<_o3a_p> 531959<_o3a_p> Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further, the trading members may please note that, the above-mentioned securities of the company will be a part of Special Pre - open Session (SPOS) for IPO's & Relisted scrips. For information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on enabling Special Pre - open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All market participants are requested to take note of the aforementioned. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, please contact on 022 - 2272 8083 / 8734.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Umesh Hanjankar Kinnar Mehta<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Surveillance Surveillance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: - January 02, 2023.