BSE : Revoke of Subscriptions for Kotak International REIT FOF on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20221017-10 Notice Date 17 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Revoke of Subscriptions for Kotak International REIT FOF on BSE StAR MF Platform

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220623-44 dated June 23,2022 regarding Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for Mutual Fund schemes.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from Kotak Mutual Funds, temporary suspension for acceptance of the transactions under Kotak International REIT FOF has been revoked with effect from October 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

As confirmed by Kotak AMC, the said scheme is getting re-open for lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & Fresh Systematic Registration (SIPs/XSIPs) including systematic transfer plan on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by KOTAKMutual fund is attached.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>