  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:58 2022-10-17 am EDT
589.00 INR   -1.06%
06:03aBse : Revoke of Subscriptions for Kotak International REIT FOF on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:33aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Td Power Systems Ltd (scrip Code : 533553).
PU
04:43aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREESHAY ENGINEERS LTD.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Revoke of Subscriptions for Kotak International REIT FOF on BSE StAR MF Platform

10/17/2022 | 06:03am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221017-10 Notice Date 17 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Revoke of Subscriptions for Kotak International REIT FOF on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments Addendum.pdf ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220623-44 dated June 23,2022 regarding Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for Mutual Fund schemes.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from Kotak Mutual Funds, temporary suspension for acceptance of the transactions under Kotak International REIT FOF has been revoked with effect from October 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

As confirmed by Kotak AMC, the said scheme is getting re-open for lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & Fresh Systematic Registration (SIPs/XSIPs) including systematic transfer plan on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by KOTAKMutual fund is attached.

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
