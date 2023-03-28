BSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual fund schemes

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230328-4
Notice Date
28 Mar 2023
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual fund schemes
Attachments
Notice cum Addendum.pdf ;
Content
This is with reference to Notice No. 20220201-47dated February 01, 2022 regarding Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from FRANKLIN TEMPLETONMutual fund, subscription through lumpsum investment (Fresh/Additional Purchase) and switch in shall be enabled under below schemes on BSE StAR MF Platform with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>
FRANKLIN ASIAN EQUITY FUND
FRANKLIN INDIA FEEDER - FRANKLIN U.S. OPPORTUNITIES FUND
FRANKLIN INDIA FEEDER - FRANKLIN EUROPEAN GROWTH FUND<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by FRANKLIN TEMPLETONMutual fund is attached.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>
