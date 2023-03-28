BSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual fund schemes

Notice No. 20230328-4 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual fund schemes Attachments Notice cum Addendum.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220201-47dated February 01, 2022 regarding Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from FRANKLIN TEMPLETONMutual fund, subscription through lumpsum investment (Fresh/Additional Purchase) and switch in shall be enabled under below schemes on BSE StAR MF Platform with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

FRANKLIN ASIAN EQUITY FUND

FRANKLIN INDIA FEEDER - FRANKLIN U.S. OPPORTUNITIES FUND

FRANKLIN INDIA FEEDER - FRANKLIN EUROPEAN GROWTH FUND <_o3a_p>



The notice cum addendum issued by FRANKLIN TEMPLETONMutual fund is attached.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>