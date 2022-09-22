BSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.

Notice No. 20220922-44 Notice Date 22 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes. Attachments ADDENDUM.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220627-13 dated June 27, 2022 in respect of revoked temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from MIRAE ASSET Mutual fund, subscription through lumpsum and switch in shall be enabled under below schemes with no upper limit on investment amount on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from September 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

MIRAE ASSET NYSE FANG ETF FUND OF FUND

MIRAE ASSET HANG SENG TECH ETF FUND OF FUND

MIRAE ASSET S&P 500 TOP 50 ETF FUND OF FUND <_o3a_p>

Further, as per the MIRAE AMC instructions, existing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)/Systematic Transfer Plans (AMC STP) registered in the aforesaid FOF schemes has been activated on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Also, no fresh Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)/Systematic Transfer Plans (AMC STP's) registrations shall be allowed in the aforementioned schemes till further notice on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by MIRAE ASSET Mutual fund is attached.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>