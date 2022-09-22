Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-22 am EDT
643.95 INR   -0.02%
09:20aBSE : Standardization of Exchange to Member Interface for End of Day Files – Commodity Derivatives Segment – Update
PU
09:10aBSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
PU
BSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.

09/22/2022 | 09:10am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220922-44 Notice Date 22 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.
Attachments ADDENDUM.pdf ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220627-13 dated June 27, 2022 in respect of revoked temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that, as per revised communication received from MIRAE ASSET Mutual fund, subscription through lumpsum and switch in shall be enabled under below schemes with no upper limit on investment amount on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from September 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

  • MIRAE ASSET NYSE FANG ETF FUND OF FUND
  • MIRAE ASSET HANG SENG TECH ETF FUND OF FUND
  • MIRAE ASSET S&P 500 TOP 50 ETF FUND OF FUND<_o3a_p>

Further, as per the MIRAE AMC instructions, existing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)/Systematic Transfer Plans (AMC STP) registered in the aforesaid FOF schemes has been activated on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Also, no fresh Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)/Systematic Transfer Plans (AMC STP's) registrations shall be allowed in the aforementioned schemes till further notice on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by MIRAE ASSET Mutual fund is attached.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 13:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
