  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-28 am EST
538.00 INR   +0.02%
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.
PU
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
PU
01:32pBse : Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221228-28 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that dealings in the Rights Entitlements (REs) for Renunciation of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd are permitted on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 30, 2022. The details of Rights Entitlements (REs) are as under: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd <_o3a_p>

Type of Security <_o3a_p>

Rights Entitlements (REs)<_o3a_p>

Trading period for Renunciation of <_o3a_p>

Rights Entitlements (REs)<_o3a_p>

From December 30, 2022 to January 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

750748<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

APCL-RE<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE071F20012<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1 <_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

R<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Please note that the Rights Issue of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. (Equity Shares) will open on December 30, 2022 and will close on January 19, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are further requested to note that Rights Entitlements (REs) for Renunciation shall be settled on T+1 Rolling Settlement basis. The trades shall be settled on trade-for-trade basis. The Rights Entitlements shall be tradable in dematerialized form only. Trading members shall inform all its clients about the commencement of trading in REs mentioning the ISIN of the RE and that the same shall not be mistaken for ordinary shares of the concerned company. Trading members shall include a disclaimer prominently in the contract notes / bill containing purchase of REs informing the Clients that the purchase of REs only gives them the right to participate in the ongoing Rights Issue of the concerned company by making an application with requisite application money or renounce the REs before the issue closes. REs which are neither subscribed by making an application with requisite application money nor renounced, on or before the Issue Closing Date shall lapse and shall be extinguished after the Issue Closing Date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to refer the notice no- 20200305-21 dated March 05, 2020 and notice no-20200518-34 dated May 18, 2020 for further details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
