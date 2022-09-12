Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:39 2022-09-12 am EDT
683.15 INR   -0.20%
05:40aBSE : Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE
PU
05:30aBSE : Rights Entitlements of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD
PU
05:30aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for TCI Developers Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Rights Entitlements of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD

09/12/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220912-12 Notice Date 12 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Rights Entitlements of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that dealings in the Rights Entitlements (REs) for Renunciation of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD are permitted on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 15, 2022. The details of Rights Entitlements (REs) are as under: <_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD <_o3a_p>

Type of Security<_o3a_p>

Rights Entitlements (REs)<_o3a_p>

Trading period for Renunciationof <_o3a_p>

RightsEntitlements (REs) <_o3a_p>

From September 15, 2022 to September 16, 2022<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

750732<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

SUDTIND-RE<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE691D20012<_o3a_p>

Market Lot

1<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

R<_o3a_p>

Please note that the Rights Issue of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD. (Equity Shares) will open on September 15, 2022 and will close on September 21, 2022. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are further requested to note that Rights Entitlements (REs) for Renunciation shall be settled on T+2 Rolling Settlement basis. The trades shall be settled on trade-for-trade basis. The Rights Entitlements shall be tradable in dematerialized form only. Trading members shall inform all its clients about the commencement of trading in REs mentioning the ISIN of the RE and that the same shall not be mistaken for ordinary shares of the concerned company. Trading members shall include a disclaimer prominently in the contract notes / bill containing purchase of REs informing the Clients that the purchase of REs only gives them the right to participate in the ongoing Rights Issue of the concerned company by making an application with requisite application money or renounce the REs before the issue closes. REs which are neither subscribed by making an application with requisite application money nor renounced, on or before the Issue Closing Date shall lapse and shall be extinguished after the Issue Closing Date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to refer the notice no- 20200305-21 dated March 05, 2020 and notice no-20200518-34 dated May 18, 2020 for further details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:40aBSE : Removal of Name of Exclusively Listed Company from Dissemination Board of BSE
PU
05:30aBSE : Rights Entitlements of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD
PU
05:30aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for TCI Developers Li..
PU
03:30aBSE : Demat Auction - 111/611
PU
03:20aBSE : Listing of Securities of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
PU
03:20aBSE : Listing of New Securities of IFL Enterprises Ltd
PU
03:00aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Suraj Limited
PU
03:00aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for QUEST SOF..
PU
02:10aBSE : Availability of SUNDARAM FLEXI CAP FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Plat..
PU
02:00aBSE : Admission of Member – Rudranath Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. in Cash Segment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,2x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 92 731 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 684,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED7.04%1 165
CME GROUP INC.-11.88%72 362
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.10%13 900
ASX LIMITED-19.91%9 853
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.76%7 745
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613