BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of 7NR Retail Limited

Notice No. 20220819-35 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of 7NR Retail Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, 7NR Retail Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the equity shares of the Company should be done on ex-rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> 7NR Retail Limited (540615)<_o3a_p> 23/08/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1 (One) equity shares of Re. 1/- each at a premium of Re.0.40 for cash on rights basis for every 1 (One) equity shares held.**<_o3a_p> 23/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-599/2022-2023*<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Scrip is in T+1 settlement

**Full Issue price of Rs.1.40 to be paid on Application.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>