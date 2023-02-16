Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Amal Ltd

02/16/2023 | 10:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230216-48 Notice Date 16 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Amal Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Amal Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Amal Ltd <_o3a_p>

(506597)<_o3a_p>

21/02/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 24 (Twenty Four) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.160/- each on Rights Basis for every 77 (Seventy Seven) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p>

21/02/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-724/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * Note: As per the terms of Payment-Full amount of Rs.170/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Only) per Equity Share is payable on Application by the Eligible Shareholder I Applicant.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 16, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
