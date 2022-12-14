Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-14 am EST
585.50 INR   -0.09%
BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.

12/14/2022 | 09:05am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221214-31 Notice Date 14 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. <_o3a_p>

(518091)<_o3a_p>

16/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 01(One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.187/- on Rights basis for every 02(Two) Equity Shares held.<_o3a_p>

16/12/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-678/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
